Sinn Féin councillor says a plan for Donegal islands ought to be in place before Christmas

Councillor asks for Island to be in place ahead of Christmas
A Sinn Féin councillor has asked that a plan for the islands be put in place ahead of Christmas in efforts to get organised for the coming tourist season, in 2021.
Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that because of the lockdown this year those affiliated with the islands experienced more difficulties than ever before due to the high number of people who visited.
She said: “We had covid this year and we had more problems than we have had ever before on the islands.
“We have had to react as a local authority.
“We need to ensure we proper access facilities are there for walking, for people of all abilities going onto all the smaller islands.
“We need to have a plan in place before Christmas,” she said.
She was speaking during the AGM of Coiste na nOileán which was in Burtonport recently.
Concerns were raised in relation to getting funding for island roads.
Councillor Marie Therese Gallagher said that the issue of funding for roads is one that has to be addressed.
She said that policies had changed in relation to road: “It wasn’t the policy, now it is the policy. Why have a department if you cannot feed the needs of the island?” she said.
Independent Councillor Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig said that it would be fitting that a person employed by the council would look after the Donegal islands.
