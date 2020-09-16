Landslide on Donegal road is worse than was initially thought

A huge effort took place this week to clear a landslide which occurred as a result of torrential rain.

The Shore Road in Mountcharles was rendered impassable when a steep bank collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. Trees, mud and debris blocked the road between Shore Cottage and Mountcharles Pier. A crash barrier on the shore side of the road stemmed flow of the landslide.

As a team of workers cleared the road, it emerged that the problem was a lot more serious than initially thought. Indeed, there were fears that more of the bank would collapse.

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) described what occurred: “There was torrential rain on Saturday night that was forecast to last into Sunday morning. This was coinciding with a high tide and we were concerned about flooding in a few places including Clareden Drive in Donegal Town.

“Thankfully the rain eased off in the early hours of Sunday.”

Despite the unseasonably heavy rain having come to a stop sooner than expected, Donegal was not left unscathed.

As word came through about the landslide, Donegal County Council moved immediately to close the Shore Road. However, pedestrians have still been using the route, going down onto the shore to pass the landslide.

Cllr Jordan said: “I would like to thank Donegal County Council for closing the road so quickly. I would also like to thank the team who have been out here clearing everything away.

“It is a lot worse than was first thought. There is a slope rising up behind where the bank collapsed, and it would have been the vegetation holding all that together. We will have to keep a close eye on it.”

It had initially been hoped that the road would re-open on Monday, but that has not been the case.

Mountcharles Pier is a Discovery Point on the Wild Atlantic Way. It is popular with local swimmers, boat users and watersports enthusiasts. Salthill Cabin coffee shop and mini zoo also attracts many people to the area.

The pier and coffee shop have remained accessible, but only from the western side. Walkers and motorists are advised to be extra cautious in the vicinity of the landslide.