The countdown is on to the opening of Donegal's new Lidl superstore

The newly refurbished Lidl store in Donegal Town is a hive of activity, with final preparations underway for the big opening.

LGFA and GAA stars and Donegal natives, Emer Gallagher and Michael Murphy will be on site on Monday morning to officially open the refurbished state-of-the-art Lidl store.

The retailer’s first store opening since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, has supported more than 100 local jobs throughout the construction and development phases, and created 10 new permanent jobs with the retailer as well as a local investment of €7 million.

A welcome feature of this modern new build is an expanded bakery section, welcoming shoppers daily with the smell of freshly baked breads and pastries, one of Lidl’s most popular ranges. A Lidl to Go coffee machine is also available giving customers the option of a wallet friendly hot beverage.

The new building is bright and airy with a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles creating a comfortable shopping experience for customers, when compared to the previous store. The store will feature convenient car park spaces provided on site, including reserved spaces for families and disabled shoppers, and an increase of 54 from the previous car park.

The modern building is fully equipped with an ISO 50001 certified Energy Management System as well as a spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles creating a comfortable shopping experience for customers.

To mark the opening, Lidl Donegal are welcoming representatives from Bluestack Foundation to accept a donation of €1,000 to support the incredible work the foundation does with families who have dependents with physical, sensory and intellectual, and mental health disabilities in the Donegal area.



Lidl Donegal customers will have the opportunity to avail of some exclusive, one-time-only offers over the course of opening weekend. Shoppers can save more than €250 on a full home cinema set up for the cosy winter months ahead with the Philips Neopix Ace Projector for just €169.99 and Celexon Projector Screen at €38.85, available Thursday, 8th October, while supplies last.

Home chefs and kitchen connoisseurs can save more than €60 on the Bosch 900W Kitchen Machine Mum 5 (€97.39) for all their mixing and kneading needs, as well as a €39 saving on the Le Creuset Signature Enamel Cast Iron Casserole Dish (€97.74), perfect for preparing bubbling stews or hearty soups this winter. Both are available from Friday, 10th October.

Savvy shoppers can also save even more on their groceries when they shop with Lidl Plus, the retailer’s innovative instant rewards app that promises to save shoppers up to €10 per week using exclusive coupons, available to download from Irish app stores.

Welcoming the new Lidl store, Emer Gallagher, Donegal LGFA Player, said; “I am delighted to officially open Lidl Donegal this morning. Lidl’s frontline store teams across the county have continued to serve our local communities throughout the pandemic, and it’s great to see their smiling faces this morning and their excitement of working in this brand-new, beautiful store. The refurbished store is a very welcomed addition to our community, and I am very much looking forward to shopping Lidl’s fresh and high-quality products here and availing of some super savings with Lidl’s new loyalty app, Lidl Plus!”

Speaking to the opening of the refurbished Donegal store, Stuart Morris, Store Manager at Lidl Donegal said; “After months of preparation, it is fantastic to officially open our brand-new Donegal store. The past number of months have been challenging for everyone so it is nice to have some good news to share and to continue to bring quality produce at unbeatable prices to our customers in Donegal as we have throughout the country for the past 20 years. The team and I look forward to serving the community of Donegal in our new state-of-the-art store.”

For further information on Lidl Ireland, products, opening hours and career opportunities visit www.lidl.ie.

The store will be open from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 9pm on Sundays