Death takes place of Donegal's oldest person, Kitty Byrne (107)

Contact
Kitty Byrne surrounded by her family for her 105th birthday Picture: Jmac.
There is sadness this evening in south Donegal at news of the death of Kitty Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar, known locally as Kitty Dearg.
It's understood Kitty was Donegal's oldest person. She was born on February 4, 1913 and was 107.
She was one of a number of people to have reached the age of 100 in the Kilcar parish in recent years. Indeed, when another local woman, Nora Shovelin, celebrated her 100th birthday in April of this year, she became the 17th centenarian from the parish and another Kilcar native Mary Meehan celebrated her 100th birthday in October to become the 18th centenarian from the parish in the last 26 years which is a remarkable statistic.
Kitty's death was non-Covid related. Her remains will arrive home on Friday at 12 noon.
Removal of her remains from her home will take place on Saturday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live.
Interment will take place afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.
The house is private and Covid-19 restrictions will apply.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny University Hospital as been the hospital with the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country since Monday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.