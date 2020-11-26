Death takes place of Donegal's oldest person, Kitty Byrne (107)

There is sadness this evening in south Donegal at news of the death of Kitty Byrne, Cashel, Kilcar, known locally as Kitty Dearg.

It's understood Kitty was Donegal's oldest person. She was born on February 4, 1913 and was 107.

She was one of a number of people to have reached the age of 100 in the Kilcar parish in recent years. Indeed, when another local woman, Nora Shovelin, celebrated her 100th birthday in April of this year, she became the 17th centenarian from the parish and another Kilcar native Mary Meehan celebrated her 100th birthday in October to become the 18th centenarian from the parish in the last 26 years which is a remarkable statistic.

Kitty's death was non-Covid related. Her remains will arrive home on Friday at 12 noon.

Removal of her remains from her home will take place on Saturday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live.

Interment will take place afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

The house is private and Covid-19 restrictions will apply.