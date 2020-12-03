Hope for two major infrastructural projects in Donegal

Two major Donegal infrastructural projects, long-fingered by previous governments, may have moved a small step closer to fruition, Inish Times can exclusively reveal.

The €1.5m Sea Survival Training Centre, earmarked for Greencastle's National Fisheries College but scrapped a year ago, and the €10m Greencastle Breakwater, unfinished following the 2010 financial crash, might now have a “fighting chance”, according to Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD.

Speaking to Donegal Live, the Sinn Féin spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine, said he was “very much aware of the importance” of both projects had been “so frustrated by the refusal of previous ministers to re-examine them”.

Mr Mac Lochlainn added: “However, following Minister Charlie McConalogue's answers to my recent Parliamentary questions on both projects, I am hopeful the 'door has been opened' on the provision of the Sea Survival Training Centre and the completion of the Greencastle Breakwater, two important Inishowen infrastructural projects.

“I want to welcome the fact Minister McConalogue has agreed to look at both projects again and has opened the door for both projects to potentially come through. I welcome his response and will work with him to deliver both projects in the future.”

Responding to Pádraig Mac Lochlainn's question on the proposed Sea Survival Training Centre, Minister McConalogue said: “This proposed project by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) was assessed in the wider context of the provision of existing specialised professional sea survival training facilities within the State and the cost, both construction and operational, of such a facility.

“There are existing professional sea survival training facilities based at the National Maritime College of Ireland, Ringaskiddy, County Cork. These facilities are a unique resource in Ireland and designed both for fundamental safety training and specialised survival training, to increase survival ability in emergency situations.

“I have sought a report from BIM and my Department on the considerations around developing a further facility in Greencastle in order to inform future action by me in this regard.”

Referring to the Greencastle Breakwater, Minister McConalogue said Greencastle Harbour was owned by Donegal County Council and responsibility for its maintenance and development rested with that local authority in the first instance and its parent Department, the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage thereafter.

He added: “My Department co-funded works on phase one of a larger Greencastle Harbour Development project up to 2011, which involved the construction of a rock breakwater. €8.37m was invested in this project between the years 2007 to 2010. Funding for capital projects was, of necessity, significantly reduced due to the economic conditions prevalent in 2010. Further funding of €453,000 was provided for in my Department’s 2011 capital programme to enable the Department to suspend the project in a safe and acceptable manner.

“In February 2012, my Department formally handed back responsibility for the Greencastle Harbour Development project to Donegal County Council, following completion of works to safeguard the partially constructed breakwater. Between the years 2010 to 2019, Donegal County Council has received funding of €739k for allocated works at Greencastle Harbour.

“I am currently examining all aspects of my Department’s Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, including planning for future programmes.

"I am very much aware of the importance of Greencastle Harbour to both the fishing industry in Donegal and nationally and plans for the completion of the Greencastle Breakwater Project is being considered by me in the context of this examination of the Department's Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme,” concluded Minister McConalogue.