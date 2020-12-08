Donegal County Council gritters will be out on Wednesday morning

Looks like the icy spell will continues into Wednesday morning as Donegal County Council has indicated tonight that more routes are to be gritted from 6am tomorrow, Wednesday morning, December 9

The following routes will be gritted:

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

04: Inishowen South

05: Inishowen East

06: Inishowen West

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

LT: Letterkenny Town

BT: Buncrana Town Council



Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:

http://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

Assume that no road is ice free.