Gritters out tonight as temperatures drop

Donegal County Council's fleet of gritting lorries will be out on all Donegal routes tonight, Friday, March 5, from 9pm.

The gritting route index as follows:

06: Inishowen West

04: Inishowen South

01: National Primary North

02: National Primary Central

03: National Primary South

07: Milford South

08: Milford North

09: Cill Ulta East

10: Cill Ulta West

11: Na Rosa

12: Binswilly

13: Stranorlar North

14: Stranorlar East

15: Stranorlar West

16: Donegal West

17: Donegal North

18: Donegal South

19: Donegal National Secondary

05: Inishowen East

BT: Buncrana Town

LT: Letterkenny Town

Check Donegal County Council's interactive map for gritting routes:

https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2



Assume that no road is ice free.