Dealing with Donegal's unfinished estates would be 'would be killing a lot of birds with one stone'

Tackling Bundoran’s unfinished estates would alleviate the housing problem and would improve life for those who lived there.

That is according to Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) who put down the following motion at the March meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal: “That this MD have a discussion with regards to unfinished housing estates, as there is a problem with lighting, tarmacking and other unfinished projects.”

Cllr McMahon told fellow councillors and officials that there were quite a lot of unfinished estates in Bundoran.

He gave the example of Doran Close, saying: “Three quarters of it is finished and one quarter is not. If you are coming in from the Bundoran road, some houses are up to gable level and not finished.”

He said that there were also problems with flooding and illegal dumping.

“Some years ago water came across the road and went in there,” said Cllr McMahon. “A lot of people are dumping rubbish there. It is unsightly. And there have been some fires there.”

He said the developer had done a lot of work on the top section of the estate and was keen to get moving it on.

“My question is where are we in relation to that?” asked the councillor. “We need to be making a move on it so that when you come in you don’t see a dose of houses not finished.

“Money is given for lighting but there is quite a bit of work to be done with tarmacking.”

Regarding the shortage of houses in Donegal, Cllr McMahon said: “If those houses were sorted we would be killing a lot of birds with one stone. We would have it cleaned up and would be providing houses.”

He added that there were another seven such estates in Bundoran.

“We need to get a handle on this to see where to start,” he said. “What is required in each housing estate? Who is responsible for it?

“It is heart-breaking for residents who through no fault of their own bought into this.”

The motion was seconded by Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG).

In a response to the motion, Donegal County Council said the team for taking in charge of unfinished estates was available to meet with councillors at a workshop to discuss matters being brought to their attention.

Cllr Michael Mc Mahon said in a statement to the Donegal Post after the meeting that he would facilitate a meeting with all relevant bodies in Donegal County Council and the developer as he is very anxious to get this project up and running and finished.

He added: “I would like to thank Donegal County Council and their team for bringing Crest of the Wave to the standard that it is at and I do know that there is a little bit of work left to be done once Covid-19 allows the resumption of works. These works were done in a very professional manner and people are very happy with the difference it has made to their housing estate.

“I'd also like to thank Airtricity and Gerard Love Contractors for their work in this project.”