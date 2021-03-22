Donegal people asked to 'get on your bike' for mental health and suicide awareness

The Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Cycle in aid of Suicide or Survive (SOS), takes place each year and this year they want some Donegal people to take part.

The fundraiser is now in its seventh year and has raised €60,000 since 2015. This year’s cycle will now take place online from March 29 to April 9.

This online cycle is called Cycle for SOS and sets the challenge to take on a 20km cycle within your 5km radius to help raise awareness for mental health and vital funds for SOS.

All funds raised will go to SOS to enable them to facilitate free mental health workshops across Ireland.

Suicide or Survive (SOS) is a nationwide Irish charity focused on breaking down the stigma associated with mental health issues and ensuring that those affected have access to quality recovery services that are right for the individual.

"Now more than ever during these difficult times people are struggling with their mental health and need the services that SOS provide. We need your help to raise these vital funds to ensure SOS can continue to provide much needed services," a spokesperson said..

How to take part

1. Donate via their Just Giving Page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cycleforsos2021

2. Cycle 20km within your 5km

3. Nominate three people to take part on Social Media using the hashtag #CYCLEFORSOS

All updates will be posted on their Facebook Page “Mental Health and Suicide Awareness” and their Instagram Page @cycleforsos. Make sure to stay connected with them on Social Media and use the hashtag #CYCLEFORSOS on all your posts.

For more information on SOS please visit: https://suicideorsurvive.ie/.