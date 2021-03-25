Donegal children invited to Spring into Storytime 2021

Throughout the month of April Donegal County Library Service will deliver an exciting programme of online events aimed at children aged 0-10 and their families.

The programme will reinforce the importance of reading and sharing stories and will focus especially on reading together within the family.

Reading or listening to stories with your family is a wonderful way to relax and have fun and also supports the child’s communication and concentration skills.

Donegal County Library Service is very disappointed that you will not be able to join them physically in the library for Spring into Storytime 2021.

However they have a fantastic range of events to offer you online, from author readings and cookery demonstrations to music and craft workshops, and even a family book quiz where you can win fantastic family day out passes.

To open the programme they have a Book Clinic, where the Book Doctor will ‘chat’ in the comments on a Facebook post with parents and guardians, recommending books for the young readers in their lives.

The information and schedule for all the events can be found on their library website: www.donegallibrary.ie ‘What’s on’ calendar or you can follow Donegal County Library on Facebook and Twitter

Schedule of events for Donegal Libraries Spring into Storytime 2021

7pm Thursday, April 1: The Book Clinic – Facebook Consultation

11am Tuesday, April 6: Author Reading – Malachy Doyle

11am Wednesday, April 7: Author Reading – Eoin McLaughlin

11am Friday, April 9: Storytime as Gaeilge

11am Saturday, April: 10 Virtual Rhymetime

11am Monday, April 12: Story and Draw Along – Alan Nolan

11am Wednesday, April 14: Author Reading – Eoin McLaughlin

11am Thursday, April 15: Songs for Under 5s - Bernie Doherty

11am Saturday, April 17: Virtual Rhymetime

11am Sunday, April 18: Cooking Demonstration - Recipes inspired by our favourite books

11am Tuesday, April 20: Author reading - Judi Curtin

7pm Wednesday, April 21: Family Online Book Quiz

11am Thursday, April 22: Scéalta gaeilge - Brighdin Carr

11am Friday, April 23: Craft Corner – The Secret Garden Paper Garland

11am Monday, April 26: Storytime

11am Tuesday, April 27: Songs for Over 5s - Bernie Doherty

Studies show that regular reading for pleasure at a young age leads to a happier, more fulfilling future. Reading to children at age 4-5 every day has a significant positive effect on their reading and cognitive abilities and helps to develop language and literacy skills.

The library service have tips and advice to help parents and guardians develop their child’s love of reading.

For more information on these support services and much more see the Love Books section on their website available at the following link: http://www.donegallibrary.ie/mainnavigation/lovebooks/inspiringyoungreaders/

Jill Doherty, senior library assistant with Donegal County Council said their library service is always keen to promote the joy of reading and Spring into Storytime is a perfect example of that.

"It provides a wonderful opportunity for the family to sit down and listen to stories and music together. And this year’s diverse programme of events provides something for the whole family.

"Sharing a relaxed reading time together teaches children that reading is a fun and enjoyable activity and that is something that will stay with them throughout their lives”.

"Whether our doors are open or closed, we are always open online where you can access a wide range of resources including courses, e-books, magazines, newspapers and comics for free using your library card and PIN . We currently operate a Doorstep Delivery Service to bring our books to your door," she said.

This programme has been developed as part of Libraries Ireland’s national Right to Read campaign which promotes literacy and reading development for people of all ages and backgrounds.