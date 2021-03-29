Minister McConalogue welcomes funding for Donegal sustainable transport projects

Contact
Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomes funding for Donegal sustainable transport projects.
A total of 27 sustainable transport projects with a spend of €5,311,100 have been announced for County Donegal.
The projects funding was announced by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and will be administered via the National Transport Authority.
Welcoming today's announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue said it was the first ever major active travel investment programme for rural Ireland.
Minister McConalogue said: "The €72.8m announced today for rural counties, is greater than the entire 2019 funding for national walking and cycling programme.
"The National Transport Authority had originally earmarked €50m for this scheme but due to the volume of project proposals being developed by local authorities, it has been increased to over €70m.
"The announcement today is a positive step for Donegal and provides green sustainable transport options to those in rural communities. The projects listed for Donegal will help create safer, greener and better spaces for people to live, work and visit. I thank my government colleagues Ministers Ryan and Naughton, the NTA and all the local communities who are committed to these projects."
