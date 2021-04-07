Two Donegal beaches named in Ireland's top ten by travel publisher Lonely Planet

Contact
Ballymastocker beach
Travel publisher Lonely Planet has named Ireland's best beaches to visit - and two of them are in Donegal.
Mayo and Kerry also have two beaches in the top ten, while the others are in Sligo, Galway, Waterford and Dublin also make the top 10.
The writer described Ireland's coastline as “a beachgoer’s paradise.”
The Donegal beaches in the top ten are Trá Mór, Dunfanaghy, and Ballymastocker Bay, Portsalon.
Ballymastocker was once named in a poll as the second most beautiful beach in the world by the Observer newspaper.
Here is the list of Ireland's best beaches, as chosen by Lonely Planet.
Dog’s Bay/Gurteen Bay, Co Galway
Keem Bay, Achill, Co Mayo
Streedagh Strand, Co Sligo
Inch Strand, Co Kerry
Banna Strand, Co Kerry
Trawmore Bay, Achill Island, Co Mayo
Ballyquin Beach, Ardmore, Co Waterford
Ballymastocker Bay, Co Donegal
Killiney Beach, Co Dublin
