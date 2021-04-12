Contact

Changes announced to grants available for hearing aids

Grant of up to €500 for hearing aid; Up to €1,000 for pair without requirement for a co-payment

Hearing

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Changes have been announced today to the grants available towards the purchase of hearing aids.

As part of measures announced in Budget 2021, a flat rate grant of up to €500 is now available towards a hearing aid, while a grant of up to €1,000 is available for a pair.

The Department of Social Protection will also provide a grant of up to €100 towards the cost of hearing aid repairs.

The measures fall under the Department’s Treatment Benefit Scheme.

Prior to the introduction of the changes, the Department paid half the cost of a hearing aid up to a maximum grant of €500 per aid. The customer also had to pay at least half the cost of the aid.

The introduction of the Budget measure now provides that the customer will pay the balance of the cost of their hearing aid in excess of €500 per device and the balance of the cost of repairs to in excess of €100.

Minister Heather Humphreys commented:

“Hearing aids make a great contribution to the quality of life for many people who might otherwise be more isolated.

“As I pledged in my first social welfare Budget last October, under this measure, my Department is now paying a grant of up to €500 towards each hearing aid and up to €100 towards hearing aid repairs, without the need for an equal co-payment from the customer.

“I urge anyone who qualifies for a grant to avail of this support, which I hope will improve their lifestyle and help address their hearing needs.”

Some 14,000 people availed of financial support towards hearing aids and approximately 800 applied for assistance towards hearing aid repairs in 2020.

Based on a person’s PRSI contribution record, employees and self-employed and their dependent spouse or partner may qualify.

