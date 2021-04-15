Donegal projects to develop state-of-the-art facilities for outdoor water-based activities

Contact
Downings Water Sports Facility and Tullan Strand Centre for Water Sports activities receive funding.
The significant increase in people enjoying outdoor water-based activities such as kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming is expected to continue to grow year on year, and not just during the summer months. This means all-weather changing facilities, secure storage and bathrooms at beaches and inland water spots will be in huge demand.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, welcomed the announcement today by his Cabinet colleague Minister Catherine Martin and Fáilte Ireland which will meet this demand.
The announcement includes a major new investment worth €19 million nationally including two projects in Donegal. The funding will be used to build world-class facility centres where water-based activities are a key visitor attraction including at Bundoran and Downings.
Each centre will provide hot showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces, equipment washdown and orientation points.
They will be fully wheelchair accessible and built using sustainable materials such as solar heating panels to meet ‘Nearly Zero Energy Building Standards’.
This investment scheme, developed in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities, will support the local economy and the outdoor activity sector by significantly enhancing the overall visitor experience, providing new business opportunities in local communities and allowing for the extension of the tourism season beyond the traditional summer months.
A second phase is expected to commence in 2023 under Fáilte Ireland’s Platforms for Growth capital investment programme.
Minister McConalogue commented: "This is great news for Donegal and for the projects in Bundoran and Downings. The investment will help create local employment and will encourage further tourism in these towns.”
