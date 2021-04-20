Donegal Cathaoirleach welcomes Council's new Chief Executive

Donegal County Council has a new Chief Executive, Mr John McLaughlin, who hails from Redcastle in Inishowen.

Making the announcement, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Rena Donaghey said: "I am pleased to announce that at a Special Meeting of Donegal County Council, the Elected Members unanimously resolved that John McLaughlin be appointed as Chief Executive of Donegal County Council.

"John was recommended for appointment to the position following an open competitive selection process run by the Public Appointments Service. I wish to congratulate John on his appointment and wish him well as he takes up the new position.

"At the meeting the Elected Members welcomed the appointment and extended their congratulations and best wishes to John in his work as Chief Executive. They acknowledged his work and contribution to the County in his previous roles with the Council.

"John has over thirty years work experience in Senior Management roles in both the private and public sector. He has been a member of the Council’s Senior Management Team for two decades and has led out on numerous strategic projects and initiatives across the County during that time. He is well aware of the challenges facing the County and has ensured a successful transition since the Chief Executive position became vacant last July.

"I know that the Elected Members, the Council’s Senior Management team and Council staff will all be working to support our new Chief Executive to realise our shared objectives for the continued development of the County. I know that this will be a priority for him during his term in office and I have no doubt that he will serve the County with distinction," said Cllr Donaghey.

The former Director of Roads and Transport, Mr McLaughlin took over as acting Chief Executive following the retirement of previous incumbent, Seamus Neely, in July 2020 and was officially welcomed to post on Monday (April 19) by Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey.

Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey described Mr McLaughlin's new role as “extremely busy and challenging” but there would also be “opportunities”.

Cllr Donaghey said: “There is a legal obligation on every local authority to have in place a Chief Executive. The appointment of a Chief Executive is a reserved function of the Council, following the consideration of a recommendation from the Public Accounts Service. The Chief Executive's tenure of office is normally 10 years. I have been working very closely with Mr McLaughlin in my role as elected Chairperson.

“John McLaughlin is an Inishowen man, born and reared in Redcastle. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from University College, Galway in 1986. Having spent a brief time working for University College, Galway and Westmeath County Council, a job presented itself in the United States and he headed off.

“Mr McLaughlin took up an appointment in California, where he gained invaluable experience. John McLaughlin spent 13 years in the States, before beginning work in Donegal County Council in 1999. He worked in the National Roads Office in Donegal Town as Executive Engineer and then Senior Executive Engineer. Promoted to the position of Director of Roads and Transportation in 2001, John McLaughlin held that post, with distinction.

“Mr McLaughlin also served as Buncrana Town Manager for a number of years until 2014 when Town Councils were abolished. John is very familiar with every part of the county, from Donegal Town right down to Buncrana from Redcastle, working in Lifford every day. I believe he will make an excellent Chief Executive, said Cllr Donaghey.

Cllr Donaghey described the fact Mr McLaughlin was a Donegal man as “hugely advantageous”.

She said: “He has an excellent working relationship with Derry City and Strabane District Council which is very important.

“I have worked very closely with Mr McLaughlin over the past nine months as Mayor of the County but I have also worked with him for many years prior to that, He started in 1999 and I started in 1994. I have always found John hard-working and popular. He is very well respected and a man who gives respect.

“He can give and take direction in the nicest of ways. He has a very positive working relationship with the elected members and with management and staff alike and he is held in very high esteem. John McLaughlin is one of life's gentlemen in the full sense of the word. He will get the job done with very little fuss.

“John McLaughlin has an extremely busy and challenging role but there will also be opportunities. I have no doubt John will be working very closely with all to achieve the best outcome for Donegal. I wish John every success and I look forward to working with him for the next 10 years of his tenure,” said Cathaoirleach Donaghey.





