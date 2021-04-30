Contact

Deputy Pearse Doherty deems the Government's Stay and Spend scheme an 'unmitigated failure'

Teachta Doherty calls on the Sinn Féin scheme to be rolled out

Pearse Doherty TD

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

In June last year, Sinn Féin proposed the rolling out of a voucher scheme that would be available to everyone, a scheme that the party Finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty favours above that of the Government Stay and Spend scheme which Teachta Doherty describes as a total failure. 

Deputy Doherty has called on the government to implement Sinn Féin’s voucher scheme proposal.

"The government’s Stay and Spend Scheme has been an abject failure, with less than 1 percent of funding drawn down. In June last year, Sinn Féin proposed a hospitality and tourism voucher scheme that would provide a multimillion stimulus to the sectors as they emerge from the pandemic," he said. 

As part of last year’s July Stimulus, the Minister for Finance launched the ‘Stay and Spend Scheme’. The scheme was to run from October 2020 to April 30.

“It has been an unmitigated failure, with less than 1 percent of the funding allocated to the scheme having been drawn down by March 4. Worse still, 29 percent of all earners did not even qualify for the scheme on account of not having high enough incomes. The scheme was badly designed, poorly targeted and has proved to be an unmitigated failure for the hospitality and tourism sector."

Deputy Doherty said that the Sinn Féin voucher scheme that would have been ideal and would have provided a shot in the arm to the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“This would provide stimulus to these sectors with a multiplier effect that will help the sectors most impacted by the pandemic. In the months ahead, voucher schemes will be rolled out in the north that will provide a much needed boost to these sectors, as has been done in numerous jurisdictions in response to the pandemic. The government’s Stay and Spend Scheme was a total failure, as Sinn Féin warned it would be."

