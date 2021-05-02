Contact

Life-saving ring buoy missing from popular beach

RNLI Lough Swilly asks members of the public to report any missing ring buoys

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

RNLI Lough Swilly has asked members of the public to report any missing ring buoys from Donegal's piers and beaches.

The appeal follows a life-saving ring buoy being reported missing from the diving boards on Buncrana's front shore.

RNLI Lough Swilly said: "Please notify Gardaí or Water Safety Ireland if you ever notice that a ring buoy is missing from its stand or if you observe any incidents involving the misuse/theft of any type of safety equipment."

This is the second incident of missing ring buoys in as many weeks.

Three life-saving buoys were recently reported as missing from Inch pier at Inch island. The buoys could not be located and had not been reported as having been used in an emergency. The buoys were replaced as a matter of urgency.

A garda spokesperson said: "Ring buoys are vital pieces of life saving equipment and with more people taking to the water now as the weather improves it is so important that such equipment is present in the case of an emergency.

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and to notify Gardaí or Water Safety Ireland if they ever notice that a ring buoy is missing from its stand or if they observe any incidents involving the misuse/theft of any type of safety equipment."

