Bail at €4,000 granted to man who rammed patrol car and assaulted a garda in Donegal

A man facing trial for assaulting a garda, driving in a manner which created a substantial risk of death or harm and damaging a patrol car has been granted bail.

Duane Farry, 31, of 17 Mount Stewart Road, Fintona, Omagh was brought from prison to Donegal District Court on Wednesday.

He was served with the book of evidence by Detective Sergeant Mattie Murphy on five counts which allegedly took place in the Donegal Town area on January 24, 2021.

The charges are: assaulting Garda Paul McHugh and causing him harm at Rossmore; damaging a patrol car at Birchill; three counts of driving in a manner which created a substantial risk of death or serious harm to another person at Keeldrum, Drumlonagher and Tullyearl.

Sergeant Oliver Devaney told the court that the DPP consented to the defendant being sent forward for trial to the next sitting of Donegal Circuit Court starting on December 7.

Solicitor John Anderson applied for bail, pointing out that the lack of a suitable address in the state had previously been an obstacle. A woman who told the court that she was a distant cousin of Farry’s had offered her home in Killygordon as a place of residence for the defendant.

Judge Kevin Kilrane granted bail on a number of conditions and on the defendant’s own bond of €4,000. However, Farry remains in custody until such time as money is lodged.

The bail conditions are that the defendant resides at the agreed address in Killygordon; observes curfew from 10pm to 8am; gives his mobile phone number to gardaí, keeps that phone fully charged, leaves it on and answers it at all times; does not leave the state; signs on at Letterkenny Garda Station three times per week; does not sit in the driver’s seat of a vehicle even if he is not driving.

Mr Anderson applied for legal aid in respect of McGovern Solicitors and two barristers.

Judge Kilrane granted the application for McGovern Solicitors and one barrister, saying it was for the circuit court to decide if the second counsel was needed.

A number of other matters relating to the same incident were adjourned to Donegal District Court on January 5, 2022.