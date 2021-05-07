Plans announced to tackle Donegal's flooding hot spots

Donegal County Council, in partnership with the Office of Public Works, has appointed Byrne Looby Water Services Partners to undertake engineering and environmental consultancy services for three flood relief schemes in Ballybofey – Stranorlar, Buncrana - Luddan, and Ramelton.

These schemes are a key part of the overall flood risk management strategy set out in the National Development Plan 2018 – 2027.

The primary objective of the schemes is to develop technically, socially, environmentally and economically acceptable flood protection measures in order to protect residential and commercial properties as well as community facilities and municipal infrastructure.

Through delivery of the primary objective, the project team will assess options based not only on their technical and economic suitability but also their environmental and social impact, progressing where possible measures which deliver benefits for these considerations.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey, said she welcomed today’s announcement of the advancement and delivery of these much awaited flood relief schemes for towns that have endured considerable impact from flooding in the past.

"It is very important that the local communities have their say and become involved in the public consultation process as the flooding solutions are developed. This will help shape the design of the schemes that will ultimately protect and safeguard their communities.

Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Patrick O’Donovan TD, said the appointment of Byrne Looby Water Services Partners to provide engineering and environmental consultancy services on the schemes is a welcome development in the joint efforts to develop and provide flood protections for these flood affected communities.

"I look forward to seeing the plans take shape over the coming years to alleviate the suffering of victims of flooding in Donegal. No doubt this announcement will be welcomed by many small businesses and landowners too," he said.

Chief executive of Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin welcomed the strong working relationship that Donegal County Council has developed with the OPW in the delivery of flood relief schemes in the county.

He said the Council looks forward to the successful progression of these three schemes, along with the other flood relief schemes that are already progressing in Castlefin, Burnfoot, Glenties, Na Dunaibh and Kerrykeel, Lifford and Raphoe.

An initial public consultation will be launched in the coming months to seek the views of the communities of Ballybofey – Stranorlar, Buncrana - Luddan, and Ramelton on flooding and associated environmental issues that they feel need to be addressed as part of the schemes.

This consultation will also allow the project team to provide information to the communities on the processes that must be followed to deliver the scheme and the various studies that will have to take place.