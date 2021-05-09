Work on Glenties-Dungloe road starts tomorrow, Monday

As part of the ongoing road improvement works on the N56 Letterilly section of the Glenties to Dungloe road, a new temporary road will be opening for traffic starting tomorrow, Monday, May 10.

This will be a one lane traffic system and traffic lights will be in operation, pull in bays are in place to allow the areas for emergency services to pass through safety.

Delays are to be expected, so allow extra time for any journeys in the section of the N56, and obey the 50km/hr speed limit and weight restrictions on HGV of 8T/axle load are also in operation.