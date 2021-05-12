Donegal school gets additional student accommodation

A primary school in Donegal is to get additional student accommodation.

St Patrick's National School, Lurgybrack, in Letterkenny has had funding approved for two new mainstream classrooms, under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021.

Welcoming the funding announcement, Minister Charlie McConalogue said it was "great news" for the whole St Patrick's NS school community.

Minister McConalogue said: "This is great news for the school and an important investment in the school's capacity.

"I thank Education Minister Norma Foley, the councillors, the St Patrick's NS school board, parents and students."