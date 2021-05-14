Two for Today: Get that 'Edge' in clothing to look your very best this summer

Contact

Donegal Town has always been a great shopping and business tradition

Two for Today: Get that 'Edge' in clothing to look you very this summer

As part of the Back in Business campaign by donegallive.ie - we will be highlighting two Donegal businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. 

By supporting local businesses you support local jobs and the local economy. 

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in this county are becoming available, so make sure to support them and to continue to support them.  

 

Here's our first instalment of the Two for Today initiative for Friday:

Edge Clothing, Donegal Town  

Phone: 087 419 8349

Emailedgeclothingdonegal@gmail.com

Edge Clothing in Donegal Town offers a wide selection of Top Brands and prides itself on friendly helpful staff and the most recent trends. The shop stocks a massive selection of brands for both women and men. And with the good weather, there will be no better place to check out all the latest fashions and designs.

"We take pride in selecting great quality pieces at affordable prices." 

You can link to their facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/edgeclothingdonegal

You can also message them on Facebook 

