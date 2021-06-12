Deputy calls for flight restoration as a matter of urgency

The Government must intervene and restore the Donegal to Dublin flight as a matter of urgency, Derrybeg-based Sinn Féin representative, Pearse Doherty has said.

The deputy was reacting to news this morning, Saturday, that Stobart Air ceased trading and has terminated its franchise with Aer Lingus, resulting in the cancellation of all Aer Lingus regional flights operated by Stobart, with immediate effect.

Read also: Donegal-Dublin flights cancelled

Mr Doherty contacted Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan this morning, Saturday, asking the Government to engage with regional airports to ensure that another carrier is in place without delay.

⚠️ @AerLingus has said that all Aer Lingus Regional services operated by Stobart Air have been cancelled with immediate effect, as Stobart Air has ceased operations. Aer Lingus has advised passengers for these flights not to come to the airport but to check the Aer Lingus website June 12, 2021

He said:“These regional services from Donegal airport and other regional airports provide vital connectivity between our rural communities in the west and south of Ireland and the rest of the world.

“I look at the role that the Donegal to Dublin route has in my own constituency and it’s not hard to see why our community needs the services that this route provides. The daily flights from Donegal to Dublin not only open up the northwest to tourism, but they also serve cancer patients who have to travel to Dublin for treatment. Many students, workers and businesses depend on the route as well. The 40-minute flight makes that journey much easier than the 4 or 5 hours it takes to travel by road, each way."

He said that the flight is all the more important to this region as those in the area are not connected to Dublin or the rest of Ireland by motorway, dual carriageway or rail.

"For those who live in Donegal and travel to work or study in Dublin, the regional airport makes this possible. The news today in relation to Stobart Air’s liquidation is tough for all affected, including staff and it is a worrying time for our regional airports who are depending on these routes. I have contacted Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan this morning asking the government to engage with regional airports to ensure that another carrier is in place without delay. I have also asked Minister Ryan to provide a briefing for local representatives on what steps the Department is taking on this," Mr Doherty said.

He added that the services cannot be cancelled for on a longterm basis as they are essential and must be restored as soon as possible.