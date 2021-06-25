Donegal TD calls for SUSI system to be streamlined for siblings

A Donegal TD has called on Government to streamline the process for siblings applying for SUSI grants.

Addressing the Tánaiste in the Dáil, Deputy Thomas Pringle noted that when students apply for a student grant to Student Universal Support Ireland (SUSI), there are sections in the application where they are asked if they have siblings over age 16 in third-level education.

He said as it stands now, because the students applying do not have their registration confirmed yet they are not linked, and this creates an internal review.

Deputy Pringle said: “This means there is a 30-day wait for a further decision, and both students need to create an internal review and get letters from their colleges.” There is an entitlement to an increase in the income threshold due to having two students in college, but each student must complete the internal review to be eligible.

He said: “This year is going to be a nightmare because there are a lot of internal reviews going to happen come September as the change in circumstances of the PUP being stopped.”

He called on the Government to ensure siblings are linked together in the system and a double consent form sent to both so that they could give permission to share their information. This would streamline the system, he said.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said he will ask Minister Simon Harris to contact Deputy Pringle directly on the matter. Minister Harris, minister for further and higher education, research, innovation and science, is carrying out a review of SUSI.