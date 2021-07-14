40 waiting on beds this morning at Letterkenny and Sligo Hospitals

40 admitted patients were waiting on beds this morning in the region's two major hospitals.
There were 24 patients waiting for beds at Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) and a further 16 at Sligo University Hospital (SUH).
It is the third days running that more than 20 patients have been waiting for beds at LUH, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).
This morning, at LUH, six patients were said to be waiting on beds in the Emergency Department, while the remaining 18 patients were awaiting beds in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
On a number of occasions in recent times, the Saolta Healthcare groups who operate the hospital say that patients have been experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department an acute bed.
People were being asked to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.
