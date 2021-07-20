Donegal's oldest town asked to plan for the future

Residents of Donegal's oldest town are being asked to plan for the future.

Donegal County Council’s Regeneration and Development Team in conjunction with GM Design Associates has announced the opening of public consultation to hear the views of the local community on the Draft Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan.

The plan will be on public display from today, Tuesday, July 20 until Wednesday, August 18 and the public are invited to have their say on this exciting and visionary project to reimagine the future of Ballyshannon town centre.

Welcoming the publication the cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District and local councillor, Barry Sweeny said he is delighted to see this valuable regeneration focus on his home town and to bring a draft strategy back to the public to get more feedback on the masterplan, actions and concepts that have been included.

"The Strategy and Action Plan is our opportunity to identify the key priorities and regeneration opportunities for Ballyshannon town centre up to 2040 and beyond.

"I would strongly urge the whole community to engage with the consultation process over the next four weeks in order to ensure that this project is informed by the contribution of our community and key stakeholders in maximising the untapped potential of Ballyshannon as a special place to live, work, visit and invest,” he said.

The draft plan has been prepared by GM Design Associates and builds upon what people said during consultation in January and February of this year.

Jonny Stewart of GM Design Associates said the community in Ballyshannon has already played a key role in how the Draft Strategy and Action Plan has been shaped and developed.

"We would like to thank all those who have taken part so far and encourage as many people as possible to give their feedback so that we can continue to tailor the vision towards the needs and aspirations of the local community, businesses and residents.”

Donegal County Council's director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward, added the publication of the draft plan is an important milestone for Ballyshannon.

"It will provide a roadmap of the collective projects and actions for the future development of the town centre and it will support future applications for funding across the public, private and community sectors.

“The Draft Regeneration Strategy and Action Plan contains a variety of ideas and initiatives to enhance Ballyshannon’s greatest natural assets and unique sense of place that will be positive for the economy and community and will help to recognise the recreation, business and tourism potential that Ballyshannon has to offer,” he said.



Get Involved

There are lots of ways to get involved during Tuesday, July 20 and Wednesday, August 18 by:

1. Viewing the Draft Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy & Action Plan at: https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/regenerationprojects/ballyshannon%20regeneration%20strategy%20and%20action%20plan/

2. Go to the project website www.futureballyshannon.com

3. E-mailing your comments or questions to: futureballyshannon@g-m-design.co.uk

4. Leave comments ‘Ballyshannon Regeneration Strategy’ on Facebook -https://www.facebook.com/Ballyshannon-Regeneration-Strategy-106697458078370/; or follow our Twitter page @BallyshannonRe1 - https://twitter.com/home?lang=en-gb

A street side public consultation session is planned for the afternoon of Friday, July 30 and details of this will be available on the project website and Facebook and Twitter pages.