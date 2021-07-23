Donegal mica protest gains momentum

Hundreds of mica affected home owners and their families now needed to realise that the only way they were going to get 100% redress for their homes and properties was to pursue the legal route.

That was the direct message from independent councillor and mica affected home owner, Cllr Frank McBrearty Jnr today.

He was commenting on a Twitter post by Working Group member, Paddy Diver, who appears to indicate that he had left the group frustrated at the lack of cooperation it was getting in ongoing negotiations with the Government.

Cllr McBrearty said he understood Mr Diver's annoyance but added he knew from the word go that the Working Group was just being led up the "garden path".

"I respect their efforts and wholeheartedly want them to succeed but I know from 25 years of dealing with the State that the only thing it ultimately understands is the courtroom.

"This is a serious civil rights issue and people are on the verge of losing homes, businesses, investments and their mental health.

"The Government and its so-called Working Group is not working to help - they are only trying to cut corners and costs so the Government and its poor governance gets off the hook.

"We did not ask for poor regulations, inept enforcement or weak laws governing the construction sector. We, as citizens of this country, expect our Government to look after its people

"What do we get instead? We get a system that appears to be not fit for purpose, unable to enforce rules and what appears to me to be a corrupt system of political back scratching to make sure failed politicians come out of every scandal smelling of roses - enough is enough," he said.

Cllr McBrearty said he wanted people, including Paddy Diver and his supporters, to come to Lifford on Monday next and in a dignified, peaceful but determined way, show Donegal County Council, its officials and by extension, the Department of Housing and the Cabinet that unless the do a U-turn in the way they are dealing with this scandal, we will go to the High Court for full legal redress for this situation.

"Everyone in Donegal, whether they are affected or not, should let their councillors, TDs and civil servants know pour patience has run out," he said