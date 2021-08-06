Donegal sports clubs receive €500k Sports Capital and Equipment funding

Club volunteers, staff and members thanked for great work in providing sporting options - Minister McConalogue
Burt GAA Club and the Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club are among the organisations to benefit from the latest round of Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).
This round of SCEP funding has seen more than €500k in equipment grants for Donegal sporting clubs.
Welcoming the announcement, Minister McConalogue said; “The allocation of €510k for Donegal sporting organisations of all types of sports is tremendous news and important for the continuation of necessary equipment to these organisations.
"This funding will support Donegal organisations to increase participation and to help mould our future sporting heroes. The equipment funding includes €10,682 for Burt GAA Club and €37,972 for the Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club.”
“I thank all the clubs’ volunteers, staff and members for their continued great work in providing sporting options in Donegal and I thank my Government colleagues Ministers Martin and Chambers for providing this funding” concluded the Minister.
Full details of all allocations announced today are set out on the Department’s website at: https://www.gov.ie/en/ collection/471ed5-sports- capital-allocations/
