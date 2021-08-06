06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Donegal sports clubs receive €500k Sports Capital and Equipment funding

Club volunteers, staff and members thanked for great work in providing sporting options

Charlie McConalogue

Club volunteers, staff and members thanked for great work in providing sporting options - Minister McConalogue

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Burt GAA Club and the Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club are among the organisations to benefit from the latest round of Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

This round of SCEP funding has seen more than €500k in equipment grants for Donegal sporting clubs.

Welcoming the announcement, Minister McConalogue said; “The allocation of €510k for Donegal sporting organisations of all types of sports is tremendous news and important for the continuation of necessary equipment to these organisations.

"This funding will support Donegal organisations to increase participation and to help mould our future sporting heroes. The equipment funding includes €10,682 for Burt GAA Club and €37,972 for the Donegal Bay Sub Aqua Club.”

“I thank all the clubs’ volunteers, staff and members for their continued great work in providing sporting options in Donegal and I thank my Government colleagues Ministers Martin and Chambers for providing this funding” concluded the Minister.

Full details of all allocations announced today are set out on the Department’s website at: https://www.gov.ie/en/ collection/471ed5-sports- capital-allocations/

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group