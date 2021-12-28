OBITUARY: Katie McGarry, Dunlewey

The death took place at her home in Dunlewey on Sunday, December 12 of Katie McGarry, Dunlewey and formerly of Brinaleck.

Katie (née Ferry) was a daughter of the late Jimmy Phroinsias Ferry and Nellie Ned of Ardán Eoghain, and was born on February 8, 1922.

Although it was a hard life for many in the 1920’s it was a happy family life for Katie with her brother, Frank and sisters, Annie, Mary, Bridie and Sally.

Katie left school at the age of 14 years and afterwards spent a period of time working in Letterkenny.

She later moved to Derry and worked there for several years as a housekeeper.

When the war broke out she returned home to Brinaleck and later went to Burnbank in Hamilton, Scotland where two of her sisters also settled.

Life for a young girl living away from home was not easy. It was while working as a bus conductress there that she met her future husband, John McGarry. They married in 1956 and two daughters and a son were born to them.

For many years Katie met up with her sisters every Wednesday evening at her sister Annie’s home. They remained a close knit family all their lives.

Every summer they would all come home to Brinaleck for the Glasgow Fair and spent the summer with her parents.

Katie also kept in touch with her childhood friends and she and her school friend, Gracie met up every Saturday in Glasgow.

Katie kept her Irish roots while rearing her family. Her son, John was a keen Celtic supporter while her two daughters were involved in Irish Dancing and they travelled to Dancing Feiseanna in Scotland, England and Dublin.

Katie was a good knitter and was also talented at making crochet. She was very creative and skilled at her work and made Irish Dancing dresses for her daughters.

She moved to live permanently in Dunlewey ten years ago when she was almost 90 years.

Faith

She was a woman of strong and abiding faith. After going to Burnbank she joined the Legion of Mary and was also a member of a prayer group there.

When she moved to Dunlewey she continued her devotion to the church and she walked over to the chapel every day to say her prayers. Her faith carried her through a very sad period in her life when her son, John passed away aged only 24 years.

Katie was a very joyful, kind and gentle person.

Her Requiem Mass was celebrated in the church of the Sacred Heart, Dunlewey. The celebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and concelebrants were: An Dr. Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, P.P., Gaoth Dobhair and Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

The soloist was Mary Catterson.

Katie was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Predeceased by her husband John and son John, she will be sadly missed by her daughters, Maria McGeady and Evelyn Roarty, sons-in-law Michael and Paddy, grandchildren; John, Majella, Michael, Patrick and Daniel and extended family, friends and neighbours to all of whom sympathy is extended.

- Tommy Curran