Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, January 30

The following deaths have taken place:

James Morrow, Letterbrick, Cloghan

The death has occurred of James Morrow, Letterbrick, F93YK33, Cloghan.

James is reposing at his late residence. The house is private, at the request of the deceased, with family, friends and neighbours welcome.

James' funeral will leave his residence at 1.15pm on Saturday, February 1, for Requiem Mass at 2pm in The Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. Rosary nightly at 9pm.

Stella Jean Fulton, Carnowen, Raphoe

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Stella Jean Fulton, Carnowen, Raphoe.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Funeral Service in Carnone Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 1 at 1.30pm, with burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining Churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Christian Aid, c/o Gibson Funeral Director, Convoy.

Brendan Sox Devine, Foyle View, St. Johnston

The death has occurred of Brendan Sox Devine, Foyle View, St. Johnston. Remains will repose at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Thursday, January 30.

Funeral from there on Saturday, February 1 at 10.45am going to St. Bathin’s Church, St. Johnston, for 11am.

Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Rev Fr Tommy Curran, Glenview House, College Road, Letterkenny, formerly St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Rev. Fr Tommy Curran, Glenview House, College Road, Letterkenny and formerly St Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny.

Fr Tommy’s remains are reposing at St Eunan’s Cathedral.

Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Friday, January 31 and interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Annie Gallagher, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Annie Gallagher, Meencarrigach, Ballybofey.

Her remains are reposing at the home of her niece, Debbie Gallagher, Meencarrigach.

Funeral leaving from there on Friday, January 31 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of Mary Immaculate,Stranorlar, with interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired,to the Patient Comfort Fund, St Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar, care of any family member.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Bridget Hegarty (née Carr), Stranalough, Glenties / Altcor, Frosses

The death has occurred of Bridget Hegarty (nee Carr), Stranalough, Glenties F94X406 and formerly Altcor, Frosses.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Rosary at 10pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, January 31 at 11am in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mary Elizabeth Grant (Sr Teresa of Carmel) Burnfoot and USA

The peaceful death has occurred on Sunday, January 26, of Mary Elizabeth Grant (Sr Teresa of Carmel), in her 93rd year.

Sr Teresa of Carmel, formerly of The Brae, Burnfoot passed away at Nazareth House, San Raphael, California, USA.

Requiem Mass will take place in California on Monday, February 3 at Nazareth House, San Raphael.

Mass will also take place in Nazareth House, Fahan, at 7pm on Monday, February 3.

All family, friends and neighbours are welcome to attend this celebration of Sr. Teresa’s life.

