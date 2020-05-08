Funeral details announced for much-loved Donegal priest

Contact
The late Fr Hugh Sweeney PHOTO: Geraldine Diver
There is much sadness in Glenswilly and across Donegal at the death of Very Rev Hugh Sweeney.
The much-loved parish priest died suddenly on Thursday. Details of Fr Sweeney's funeral have been issued by the office of the Diocese of Raphoe.
Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions regarding Covid-19 the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private. Requiem Mass will be in Saint Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Sunday at 11am and will be streamed live on Falcarragh Facebook page @falcarraghparish with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Fr Sweeney was born on July 13, 1945. He received his primary education in St Finian’s National School, Falcarragh and his Secondary Education in Ard Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg. He studied for the Priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Co Kildare and was ordained by Bishop Anthony MacFeely, Bishop of Raphoe on April 4, 1972 in the Church of Christ the King, Gortahork
Ministry:
St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny 1972 – 1974
CC Tory Island 1974 – 1976
CC Glenvar 1976 – 1977
CC Kilcar 1977 – 1979
CC Gaoth Dobhair 1979 – 1983
CC Gortahork 1983 – 1986
CC Fintown 1986 – 1991
CC Golan 1991 – 1992
PP Glenfin 1992 – 2007
PP Glenswilly 2007 - 2020
May his soul rest in the peace of Christ.
