Funeral details announced for much-loved Donegal priest

There is much sadness in Glenswilly and across Donegal at the death of Very Rev Hugh Sweeney.

The much-loved parish priest died suddenly on Thursday. Details of Fr Sweeney's funeral have been issued by the office of the Diocese of Raphoe.

Due to the current HSE and Government restrictions regarding Covid-19 the wake, funeral and burial are strictly private. Requiem Mass will be in Saint Finian's Church, Falcarragh on Sunday at 11am and will be streamed live on Falcarragh Facebook page @falcarraghparish with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Fr Sweeney was born on July 13, 1945. He received his primary education in St Finian’s National School, Falcarragh and his Secondary Education in Ard Scoil Mhuire, Derrybeg. He studied for the Priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, Co Kildare and was ordained by Bishop Anthony MacFeely, Bishop of Raphoe on April 4, 1972 in the Church of Christ the King, Gortahork

Ministry:

St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny 1972 – 1974

CC Tory Island 1974 – 1976

CC Glenvar 1976 – 1977

CC Kilcar 1977 – 1979

CC Gaoth Dobhair 1979 – 1983

CC Gortahork 1983 – 1986

CC Fintown 1986 – 1991

CC Golan 1991 – 1992

PP Glenfin 1992 – 2007

PP Glenswilly 2007 - 2020

May his soul rest in the peace of Christ.