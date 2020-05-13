Communities in Donegal and Galway mourn sad passing of young mother

Contact
Killybegs and Donegal GAA family shocked by death of young mother
The communities of Killybegs and Tuam as well as the Donegal GAA family are shocked and saddened by the death of 28-year-old Karen Cahill.
The mother-of-one was a native of Killybegs but had been living in Co Galway since her student days.
Karen was the daughter of Emer Cahill and step-daughter of Donegal GAA’s Assistant Secretary Ed Byrne.
Donegal GAA issued a statement saying: “CLG Dhún na nGall are very sad to inform you about the sudden death of Karen Cahill, the beloved daughter of Emer Cahill and Ed Byrne our Assistant Secretary.
“Karen was only 28 and our thoughts and prayers are with her partner Eoin, son Matthew and with Emer and Ed and their children Shane, Darragh and Grace at this terribly sad time.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
