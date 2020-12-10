Huge shock and sadness at death of young footballer in car crash in South Africa

Contact
Shane O'Brien (left) pictured in happier times. PHOTO: Erne Gaels/Facebook
The community of Belleek on the Fermanagh-Donegal border is coming to terms with the tragic news that one of its young men died is a car crash in South Africa.
Shane O'Brien was much loved by all who knew him.
Tributes are pouring in for the young man, among them this Facebook post by Erne Gaels GAA Club: "We are devastated to hear of the sudden passing of Shane O' Brien (SOB).
"As news filtered through yesterday the entire club and community of Belleek & Mulleek were shocked and saddened to hear of Shane's tragic passing.
"Loving son of Siobhan and Tommy; our hearts go out to Shane's parents and the entire O'Brien and Smith families.
"Shane played club football and hurling with Erne Gaels and county football with Fermanagh over the years until his work took him all over the world. Whenever Shane made it home over the last few years he kept up to date with the club football.
"We will keep Siobhan, Tommy and Shane's family and friends in our thoughts over the days and weeks ahead.
"The sky has gained another Shining Star.
"Sleep tight Shane."
