Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, May 5, 2021

The following deaths have taken place:

Frances Forrest, Wasson née Buchanan Terargus, Churchill

Liam Lynch Galdonagh, Upper Manorcunningham

Noreen Earley, Donegal Town

Paul Friel, 15A Millfield Heights, Buncrana

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles / Worcestershire

Frances McLaughlin, Ballybofey

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The peaceful death of Frances Forrest, Wasson née Buchanan Terargus, Churchill, has taken place at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford.

Frances' remains will repose overnight, Tuesday, at Trentagh Presbyterian Church.

Funeral Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday, May 5 at 2pm can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/Trenta-Presbyterian-Church-101423388359960/ with interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Gartan Day Centre and Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director or any family member.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment are private to family only with a maximum of twenty five people permitted.

The death has occurred of Liam Lynch Galdonagh, Upper Manorcunningham.



Beloved father of LisaMarie (Dublin), Ciara (Belfast) and Heidi Cuffe (Kerry) and loving son of Paddy and Hannah Lynch (Galdonagh). Deeply regretted by his brothers Martin (Galdonagh) and Michael (Trentagh) and his sisters Maggie Sweeney (Garryharry, Letterkenny) and Patricia (Belfast). Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law Teresa and Aisling and brother-in-law Johnny Sweeney, his nephews and nieces, extended family members, neighbours and his many many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Noreen Earley (née Mc Brearty), 2 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town



The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Noreen Earley (née McBrearty), No. 2 O'Cleirigh Avenue, Donegal Town.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Removal from her late residence on Tuesday at 6.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Killymard, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the house and funeral are private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations, if so desired, to Donegal Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund.

Paul Friel, 15A Milfield Heights, Buncrana

The sudden death has taken place in Altnagelvin hospital of Paul Friel, 15a Millfield Heights, Buncrana.

Beloved husband of Aine and dear father of Stacey and Zoe, loving son of Brendan Friel and brother of Brendan and Alan.

Sadly missed by his family and friends.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9.15am going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.



Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

Frances McLaughlin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Frances McLaughlin, 7 Sessiagh View, Ballybofey.

Much loved daughter of Seamus and the late Frances, devoted sister to Gerard, Seamus, Kevin, and the late Brendan and Martina. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her father, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Her funeral will leave Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment will take place afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of 25 people permitted. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, care of any family member.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

