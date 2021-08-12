Donegal mourns untimely passing of much-loved woman who lived and loved with every fibre of her being

Some people touch the lives of those around them so deeply that their light never goes out.

Breda Friel (née Gallagher) of Keshends, Newtowncunningham and formerly of Inver, was certainly one such person. And while those who loved her are coming to terms with a huge loss, they are finding solace and strength in their precious memories of a woman who lived and loved with every fibre of her being.

Mrs Friel died peacefully in the Donegal Hospice on Tuesday, August 3. She was surrounded by her loving family - her husband Karol and their three children Daithí, Katie-May and Odhran.

Her illness was borne with her characteristic courage and grace, and as her husband Karol told mourners at All Saints Church in Newtowncunningham on Friday last, in the end, she went on her own terms.

Mr Friel told mourners that his wife had been born Bridget Eileen Gallagher on June 13, 1979 on the Feast Day of St Anthony. The youngest of six, she enjoyed the happiest of upbringings.

“Breda’s love for Inver was enormous,” said Mr Friel. “She loved, and she was loved, by all the Inver people.

“Breda’s love for beaches started here, where she was brought up to the sea; many, many lovely days she spent with many friends and cousins from all over who were attracted by the swing and the hammock and the Gallagher beachside garden.”

He said that this love of Inver had been passed on to the couple’s children.

Mr Friel spoke proudly of his wife’s remarkable commitment to her education.

He said: “Despite never being diagnosed with dyslexia, she determinedly pursued her career. And after many, many setbacks, she still managed to gain full professional qualification as an accountant.

“Every job she did was the highest of standards. And as always, her personality and demeanor shone through in abundance.”

He described her love for family and friends as ‘truly enormous.’

“As was repeated multiple times to me in recent times, in recent days, she was very literally the glue that held so many, many groups of friends together,” said Mr Friel.

“She was always arranging the gatherings, the nights out, going for walks, trips away or cups of tea.”

He read out a list of words that had come to him during the night when he decided that he was doing to stand up and do a eulogy, despite his having suffered from social anxiety and shyness.

“These are just some words to try and sum up what she is and what she means to so many, many people all over,” Mr Friel told mourners. “Loving, caring, kind, strong, positive, giving, loyal, respectful, selfless, grateful, determined, beautiful, dignity, bravery. unparalleled emotional intellect, intelligence, amazing, saviour, unique, unifier, organiser, glue, compassionate, humble, appreciative, unwavering, soulmate, friendly, honest, legacy, coach, iconic, talkative - so true! - warrior, hero, supportive, courageous, rock of strength, simple, most extraordinary memory and intellect.

“She really was one in a billion. She gave me the courage and the strength that I have today. And without her I could not have done what I have done so far in my life.

“The past five years have given us perspective that before we may not have had; that ability to forget the mundane things and enjoy every moment together.

“We will cherish that forever. If that is one lesson from us, please live every moment as best you can and cherish what you have even more.

“As Breda would say, we're here for a short time, make it a good time.”

Mr Friel told those gathered that it was only two weeks earlier that his wife had admitted for the first time to feeling like a cancer patient.

“But at the end she got to go beautifully on her terms and in the loving, caring arms of those that loved her the very, very most,” he said.

“Bridget Eileen, Breda, Girl Eileen, Biddy, Bridie Galley, BG, Queen Bee, Bee, you are now our forever eternal guardian angel.

“We will say your name forever. Rest in peace.”

Symbols

A number of items symbolising Mrs Friel’s life were brought to the altar. They were: a cup, representing her love of a cup of tea; a picture of Inver Beach; a photo of Mrs Friel and her children in the hammock; a Donegal jersey and a Naomh Colmcille jersey representing her commitment to the GAA as a supporter and a coach; her scroll, record book and calculator representing her accountancy career; symbols of St Anthony and Padre Pio; the Child of Prague; a poem about an oak tree which brings strength and which the family had planted in the garden; her mobile phone; a blue box that was personal to Mrs Friel; a lily; and a cushion which Mrs Friel had specially made so that her husband and children would have somewhere to lay their heads.

Family friend, Fr Pat McGarvey said these symbols said a lot about Mrs Friel’s life.

He recalled first meeting her during his time in the Parish of Inver, and of officiating at her wedding and being there again at the end of her life.

He told her children: “She was so proud of you. So, so proud of you. And always remember that.

“She made you and gave you her heart and her soul. You will always be part of her.

“When we look at you, and when we're around you, we'll see her in you.

“She gave you her spirit to look after Dad.

“But she gave you her spirit to keep you going too, deep in your heart.”

Reminding mourners of how much Mrs Friel loved the sea, Fr McGarvey said: “When you walk on the beaches, remember our friend.”

Mrs Friel will be greatly missed by her husband Karol; children Daithí, Katie-May and Odhran; her parents George and Bridget, brothers and sisters John, Michael, Seoirse, Catriona and Sheila; her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, her extended family and a wide circle of friends.

She was laid to rest in Newtowncunningham on Friday, following 12 noon Requiem Mass which was concelebrated by Very Rev Ciaran Harkin, PP and Fr Pat McGarvey, in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham.

The Friel and Gallagher families have expressed a deep appreciation for all the kindness, love and support they have received at this difficult time. They also thank the staff of the Oncology Ward in Letterkenny University Hospital, the Galway Clinic and Donegal Hospice for the care which Mrs Friel received during her illness.

Anyone who would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers to the Oncology Hospital at Letterkenny University Hospital or to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny or the Galway Clinic can do so care of any family member.