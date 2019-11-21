Contact

Finn Harps on the look-out for new under-17 and under-19 managers

Two great club servants stand down from positions due to other commitments

Joe Boyle did great work with the under-19 side

Reporter:

Donegal Democrat Reporter

Finn Harps are recruiting for new head coaches for the club’s U17 and U19 national league sides following the departures of Declan Boyle and Joe Boyle.

Both men put in trojan work at underage level and helped to really establish the Harps teams, and develop some highly talented youngsters.

The club has expressed its appreciation for the hard work and commitment both Joe and Declan gave to their roles in recent years.

Head of Academy Kevin McHugh said: "Joe and Declan have let the committee know that they cannot continue for the 2020 season as both have substantial commitments outside of football. Both Joe and Declan are really top coaches and have made a brilliant contribution towards the club in the past five and four years respectively, the standards they have both set within the U19 and U17 camps are something we as a club intend to build up on and push forward. So on behalf of the club and especially our Academy I would like to thanks them for their dedication and wish them all the best in their next coaching venture."

Declan Boyle

Above: Declan Boyle.

Youth Development Officer James Rodgers said “We are very grateful for the huge dedication and professionalism Joe and Declan brought to our underage structure in recent years and we would like to wish both of them well in their future endeavours. Both leave a real legacy at the club in terms of the players they helped develop and the great days their teams had under their management. Both have played a big part in building one of the most respected underage set-ups in the country and we are very grateful to them for that."

