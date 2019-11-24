Junior soccer results for Inishowen League sides

Contact
Results Sunday 24th November
Ulster Junior Cup
Aileach FC 5-0 Milford United, Darren Mc Monagle, Gavin Doherty 3, Dermott Doherty
Greencastle FC 3-0 Donegal Town
Cockhill Celtic Yths 9-4-Convoy, Mark Mc Daid 5, M. Doherty, Adam Wanish, Shay Mc Laughlin (Cockhill)
Keadue Rovers 2-1 Illies Celtic
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-4 Buncrana Hearts, D.Fullerton 2 (buncrana)
Ulster Junior Shield 1.30pm
Glengad Res 3-0 Arranmore United
Round One
Culdaff Res 2-1 Monaghan Town
QPS 1-0 Lagan Harps, Darragh Mc Intyre
Jackie Crossan Premier Division
Moville Celtic 1-4 Glengad, Mark Bekk (Moville) P.Mc Dermott (Pen), S.Mc Laughlin (Glengad)
Carn FC 1-0 Culdaff FC
Strand Hotel Division One
Clonmany 1-3 Greencastle Res, Oisin Hessian Pen(Clonmany), Jason Devlin3,(Greencastle)
Redcastle 3-2 Aileach Res
Gleneely Colts 2-2 Dunree Utd, Paul Gamble, Keelan Hegarty (Gleneely)
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Illies Res 6-5 Clonmany Res
Clonmany Celtic 3-0 Rasheney Res
Aileach Yths 1-4 Cockhill Res
Donegal Signs Division Two Quarter Final
Redcastle Res 0-2 Carn Res, Joshua Diver, Aaron Mc Carron
