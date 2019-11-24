Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Junior soccer results for Inishowen League sides

13 goals in game between Cockhill Celtic Youths and Convoy Arsenal in Ulster Junior Cup

Junior soccer results for Inishowen League sides

Reporter:

Donegal Democrat Reporter

Results Sunday 24th November
 
Ulster Junior Cup  

Aileach FC 5-0 Milford United, Darren Mc Monagle, Gavin Doherty 3, Dermott Doherty

Greencastle FC 3-0 Donegal Town  

Cockhill Celtic Yths 9-4-Convoy, Mark Mc Daid 5, M. Doherty, Adam Wanish, Shay Mc Laughlin (Cockhill)

Keadue Rovers 2-1 Illies Celtic

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3-4 Buncrana Hearts, D.Fullerton 2 (buncrana)

Ulster Junior Shield 1.30pm  

Glengad Res 3-0 Arranmore United 

Round One

Culdaff Res 2-1 Monaghan Town 

QPS  1-0 Lagan Harps, Darragh Mc Intyre

Jackie Crossan Premier Division

Moville Celtic 1-4 Glengad, Mark Bekk (Moville) P.Mc Dermott (Pen), S.Mc Laughlin (Glengad)

Carn FC  1-0 Culdaff FC    

Strand Hotel Division One

Clonmany 1-3 Greencastle Res, Oisin Hessian Pen(Clonmany), Jason Devlin3,(Greencastle)

Redcastle 3-2 Aileach Res  

Gleneely Colts 2-2 Dunree Utd, Paul Gamble, Keelan Hegarty (Gleneely)

 

Inishowen Engineering Division Two   

Illies Res 6-5 Clonmany Res 

Clonmany Celtic 3-0 Rasheney Res  

Aileach Yths 1-4 Cockhill Res   

 

Donegal Signs Division Two Quarter Final  

Redcastle Res 0-2 Carn Res,  Joshua Diver, Aaron Mc Carron

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie