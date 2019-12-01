Weekend results round up from the Donegal Junior League

Contact
Donegal Junior League Results round-up
Sunday 1st December 2019
Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Milford United 2 v 3 Cappry Rovers
Drumkeen United 2 v 4 Bonagee United
Keadue Rovers 2 v 1 Donegal Town
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Gweedore Celtic v Ballybofey United TBC
Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. 0 v 4 Glenea United
Letterbarrow Celtic 2 v 1 Drumoghill F.C.
Lifford Celtic 1 v 2 Convoy Arsenal
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Dunkineely Celtic 0 v 5 Lagan Harps
Raphoe Town 0 v 0 Curragh Athletic
Deele Harps 0 v 5 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore United 0 v 0 Whitestrand United
FAI Junior Cup K.O. 1.30p.m.
Buncrana Hearts 6 v 1 Kildrum Tigers Reserves
Kildrum Tigers 2 v 0 Blackrock
Saturday 30th November 2019
Glencar Inn Saturday Division One
Donegal Town Reserves 4 v 2 Oldtown Celtic
Glencar Celtic 6 v 0 Fintown Harps AFC
Old Orchard Saturday Division Two
Dunlewey Celtic 1 v 3 Castlefin Celtic Reserves
Drumkeen United Reserves 4 v 3 Cranford United Reserves
Drumbar F.C. 0 v 1 Ballybofey United Reserves
Kilmacrennan Celtic Reserves 3 v 2 Cappry Rovers Reserves
Copany Rovers 2 v 3 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves
