Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Irish League club snaps up talented winger who once played in Donegal for Finn Harps

Exciting player looking forward to new challenge

Irish League club snaps up talented winger who once played in Donegal for Finn Harps

Caolan McAleer has signed for Dungannon

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Irish League side Dungannon Swifts have snapped up the services of former Partick Thistle, Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps player Caolan McAleer.

Manager Kris Lindsay has agreed terms with the talented winger, although McAleer will not be eligible to play until January.

“I played at Dungannon United Youth when I was younger so I know what the Club is all about," McAleer said.

"It’s a Tyrone team, I’m from Tyrone and I’ve always kept an eye out to see how they’ve been doing. I am hoping that I can add excitement and hard work but also chip in with goals and assists to the team. Personally at a team level I want to get the Club up as high as possible in the league and away from the current league position," he told the club website.

Lindsay added: “I am delighted to get Caolan McAleer over the line and signed for the next 18 months. He is a quality addition to the squad, he will give us more options in forward areas and brings that little bit of experience to the squad that we are lacking a little bit. He has been playing in the League of Ireland. I am excited to get working with him and seeing what he can do, come the New Year when he can play. He’s a good lad, he has been training with us the last couple of weeks. His quality is shining through in training with the other lads."

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie