Irish League club snaps up talented winger who once played in Donegal for Finn Harps

Irish League side Dungannon Swifts have snapped up the services of former Partick Thistle, Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps player Caolan McAleer.

Manager Kris Lindsay has agreed terms with the talented winger, although McAleer will not be eligible to play until January.

“I played at Dungannon United Youth when I was younger so I know what the Club is all about," McAleer said.

"It’s a Tyrone team, I’m from Tyrone and I’ve always kept an eye out to see how they’ve been doing. I am hoping that I can add excitement and hard work but also chip in with goals and assists to the team. Personally at a team level I want to get the Club up as high as possible in the league and away from the current league position," he told the club website.

Lindsay added: “I am delighted to get Caolan McAleer over the line and signed for the next 18 months. He is a quality addition to the squad, he will give us more options in forward areas and brings that little bit of experience to the squad that we are lacking a little bit. He has been playing in the League of Ireland. I am excited to get working with him and seeing what he can do, come the New Year when he can play. He’s a good lad, he has been training with us the last couple of weeks. His quality is shining through in training with the other lads."