Donegal's senior club will have four teams competing in the FAI National underage leagues

Finn Harps will have four teams competing in the The SSE Airtricity League National under-age 2020 season which is set to begin in March 2020.
In the SSE Airtricity National U-19 League, teams will be permitted to include up to a maximum of two over-age players. The players will be eligible to play in the National U-19 League, provided they're born no later than December 31, 1999.
The SSE Airtricity National U-15 & U-13 Leagues will consist of a three-group structure in the 2020 season.
There is also an under-17 league.
While the underage teams mean added costs for clubs, the structure appears to be paying dividends.
The Republic of Ireland U-15s secured a 3-1 victory over England recently at St. George's Park with 14 players in the 18-player squad from the SSE Airtricity National U-15 League.
Ireland U-15 Head Coach Jason Donohue has praised the impact of the national under-age leagues in helping progress the best young talent in the country.
"There is no question that the national under-age leagues are helping us compete with the best national teams in the world," said Donohue.
"The creation of the leagues has helped us close the gap as it gives the players a better training environment to progress their talent. Also, the matches in the league are at a much higher intensity than previously which has seen our national team progress.
