Donegal club comes from behind -Finn Harps chalk up first pre-season friendly win

Finn Harps came from behind to chalk up their first pre-season friendly success as they beat UCD 3-2 in Dublin.

The First Division side took an early lead following a tenth minute corner, but Harps drew level though Mark Timlin just before the break.

The home side restored their lead after a deflection took the ball past goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley early in the second half.

However. Ollie Horgan’s charges drew level with Tony McNamee evading several defenders before finding the target with a well placed shot.

And Harps then grabbed victory late on with recent signing Shane McEleney heading home a free.

Harps kick-off their Premier Division campaign at home to Sligo Rovers on February 14.