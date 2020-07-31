Match abandoned - Cup game fails to finish after flare-up

A cup semi-final in Donegal was abandoned this evening following a major flare up in the final quarter.

Bonagee United were leading Finn Harps Reserves 1-0 in a Donegal News USL League Cup semi-final at Dry Arch Park.

A player from each side was sent off after tempers boiled over on the pitch.

And a further altercation then ensured on the way back to the changing rooms.

With feelings running high, the referee made the decision to abandon the game.

His report on the game will determine what action, if any, will be taken by the league authorities.

The other semi-final is on Sunday at 2.00 pm between Letterkenny Rovers and Derry City Reserves.