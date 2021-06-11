Watch: This Aaron Greene goal means Finn Harps trail Shamrock Rovers at the break

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers celebrates with team-mate Rory Gaffney after scoring his side's opener during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Shamrock Rovers and Finn Harps
Finn Harps trail Shamrock Rovers by a goal to nil at Tallaght Stadium at half-time with Aaron Greene scoring the opener for the SSE Airtricity League League Premier Division champions:
Rovers take the lead after a mistake at the back!— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) June 11, 2021
9' @ShamrockRovers 1-0 @FinnHarpsFC
Sign up | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/dhlpBiKMxX
