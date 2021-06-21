Great excitement as Republic of Ireland captain visits pupils at Donegal school

The pupils of Niall Mór NS were delighted with the visit

Seamus Coleman

Republic of Ireland Captain Seamie Coleman made a surprise visit to his alma mater, Niall Mór NS in Killybegs. 

A spokesperson for the school said: "The children were delighted to see him and to get the opportunity to show him their super football skills.

"We wish him and the Irish team all the best in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers and hopefully he will be in Qatar in the finals."

