Video: Do you think Longford Town's goal against Finn Harps was onside?

Finn Harps players and management were left furious with the awarding of a goal for Longford Town this evening at Finn Park.
Dylan Grimes struck a wonderful effort off the underside of Mark Anthony McGinley’s crossbar, which rebounded back into play. Aaron Robinson stooped to head back toward goal and Dobbs, looking offside, fired in anyways.
Alan Sherlock, the nearside assistant referee, flagged for offside, only to discuss the matter with referee Ben Connolly, who overruled him and awarded the goal.
Tunde Owolabi has since equalised and it's 1-1 at the break.
Controversy at Finn Park?— SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) June 25, 2021
Longford take the lead after the referee overruled the initial decision
15' @FinnHarpsFC 0-1 @LongfordTownFC
Sign up | https://t.co/vfkMjbvRwA#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/ZyUsQYyIO8
