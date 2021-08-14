WATCH: Rainey's rocket helps Finn Harps to second win in a row

Midfielder Ryan Rainey crashed home a wonderful goal to help Finn Harps to a 3-0 away win over Longford Town at Bishopsgate on Saturday evening.
Having gone ahead through an own goal, Rainey got the second before the break while substitute Sean Boyd added the third late on.
Rainey Rocket pic.twitter.com/T6Tipm3EIv— Finn Harps FC (@FinnHarpsFC) August 14, 2021
This win lifts Harps above Waterford and into eighth spot.
The Donegal club is now 15 points clear of bottom side Longford, who look almost certain for a quick return to Division One,
