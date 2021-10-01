WATCH: This Tunde Owolabi goal means Finn Harps lead Dundalk at half-time

Tunde Owolabi of Finn Harps shoots to score his side's goal, despite pressure from Dundalk's Andy Boyle
Tunde Owolabi has scored the only goal of the first half as his Finn Harps side lead Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.
With his back to goal, the former FC United striker took a ball in from David Webster on his thigh before swivelling and shooting right-footed across the brows of Peter Cherrie from just inside the area on 19 minutes.
Wizards and Muggles waiting to board the Hogwarts Express at platform 93/4 at the Harry Potter Experience at Oakfield Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.