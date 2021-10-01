WATCH: Tunde Owolabi nets his second for Finn Harps against Dundalk

Tunde Owolabi of Finn Harps, second from right, celebrates with team-mates after scoring their side's second goal
Tunde Owolabi has grabbed a brace as Finn Harps and Dundalk and dead-locked at 2-2 in the closing stages of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture at Finn Park.
The Belgian shot the hosts into the half-team lead only for Michael Duffy to level it with a stunning free-kick before Pat Hoban shot Dundalk into the lead from the penalty spot. Owolabi, though, grabbed his second of the evening and 10th of the season with this fine strike.
