Draws made for Ulster U-20 and minor football championships - see who Donegal will play

Donegal will face Monaghan in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Eirgrid Ulster Under-20 Championship on Saturday, February 15 while in the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship Donegal will be at home to Down in their opener on Saturday, April 25.

In the Under-20 championship, holders Tyrone will make the trip to the Athletic Grounds to play Armagh, while last year’s beaten finalists Derry, will have home advantage against Fermanagh.

The Electric Ireland Minor Championship will throw in with the Preliminary Round clash of Derry and Cavan on Saturday, April 18. Holders Monaghan are back in action when welcome Armagh as they set out for a three-in-a-row bid.

The draw for the 2020 EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship is as follows:

Round 1

Saturday 8 February

Derry v. Fermanagh



Quarter Finals

Saturday 15 February

Cavan v. Down

Donegal v. Monaghan

Armagh v. Tyrone

Antrim v. Derry/Fermanagh Doire



Friday 28/ Saturday 29 February

Cavan/Down v. Donegal/Monaghan

Armagh/Tyrone v. Antrim/Derry/Fermanagh



Final

Saturday 7 / Sunday 8 March

The draw for the 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship is as follows:

Preliminary Round

Saturday 18 April

Derry v. Cavan

Round 1

Saturday 25 April

Fermanagh v. Antrim

Donegal v. Down

Monaghan v. Armagh

Tyrone v Derry/Cavan

Qualifier Round 1

Saturday 2 May

Round 2 / Qualifier Round 2

Saturday 9 / Sunday 10 May

Qualifier Round 3

Saturday 16 / Sunday 17 May

Semi-Finals

Friday 19 – Sunday 21 June

Final

Saturday 4 / Sunday 5 July