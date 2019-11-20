Draws made for Ulster U-20 and minor football championships - see who Donegal will play

Contact
The EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship and the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship trophies
Donegal will face Monaghan in the quarter-finals of the 2020 Eirgrid Ulster Under-20 Championship on Saturday, February 15 while in the Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Championship Donegal will be at home to Down in their opener on Saturday, April 25.
In the Under-20 championship, holders Tyrone will make the trip to the Athletic Grounds to play Armagh, while last year’s beaten finalists Derry, will have home advantage against Fermanagh.
The Electric Ireland Minor Championship will throw in with the Preliminary Round clash of Derry and Cavan on Saturday, April 18. Holders Monaghan are back in action when welcome Armagh as they set out for a three-in-a-row bid.
The draw for the 2020 EirGrid Ulster Under 20 Championship is as follows:
Round 1
Saturday 8 February
Derry v. Fermanagh
Quarter Finals
Saturday 15 February
Cavan v. Down
Donegal v. Monaghan
Armagh v. Tyrone
Antrim v. Derry/Fermanagh Doire
Friday 28/ Saturday 29 February
Cavan/Down v. Donegal/Monaghan
Armagh/Tyrone v. Antrim/Derry/Fermanagh
Final
Saturday 7 / Sunday 8 March
The draw for the 2020 Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship is as follows:
Preliminary Round
Saturday 18 April
Derry v. Cavan
Round 1
Saturday 25 April
Fermanagh v. Antrim
Donegal v. Down
Monaghan v. Armagh
Tyrone v Derry/Cavan
Qualifier Round 1
Saturday 2 May
Round 2 / Qualifier Round 2
Saturday 9 / Sunday 10 May
Qualifier Round 3
Saturday 16 / Sunday 17 May
Semi-Finals
Friday 19 – Sunday 21 June
Final
Saturday 4 / Sunday 5 July
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.