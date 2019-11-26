Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Finn Harps move swiftly to appoint a new coach

Canning brings plenty of experience to position

Finn Harps move swiftly to appoint a new coach

Harps new under-19 coach Tommy Canning

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps have announced the appointment of a new under-19 head coach.

Tommy Canning takes over the position following the departure of Joe Boyle.

Canning has been working with Sion Swifts ladies, who came second in the National League, only losing out on the title on goal difference.

Canning said: “I am delighted to be back at the club again, looking forward to working with the U19s squad and the rest of the Academy staff and the 2020 season.  The standard of the players is very high from what I saw so far and have been told by Kevin. I will look to put my own stamp on things and do things in the way that I see football being played."

And he continued: "Every coach has his own way, everything is based on a foundation of hard work and a high intensity game with as much possession as possible.  The bigger picture for these boys is to get them closer to senior football, that’s what they want and that’s what they are at the club for, because that last step from U19 to senior is often the hardest.  We need them to understand what it takes to become a senior footballer.”

Canning was most recently working with Sion Swifts ladies but reflects fondly on his previous time at Finn Park. “I loved my time here as first team coach with Ollie.  It didn’t fit in with family life at the time but Kevin contacted me about this opportunity and I am glad to be part of it," he said.

Meanwhile, the Finn Harps Head of Academy, Kevin McHugh welcomed Tommy back to Finn Harps saying, “On behalf of the club and academy I am delighted to welcome Tommy as our new head coach of U19 squad for 2020 season, Tommy brings a wealth of experience, energy and enthusiasm to the job, having been at Finn Harps before at underage and senior level, not to mention his role in transforming women's national league football for Sion Swifts over past 4-5 years.

"He knows the area, he knows the standards required and he will get to know the players over the coming months before selecting his squad.  It’s been a hectic few weeks within the Academy with assessments and head coach roles becoming available.  But we’re making great progress and will appoint an U17 head coach in the coming weeks also.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie